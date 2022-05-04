China against US’ plan to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing: Biden
WASHINGTON: Directly accusing China of intervening in American legislative processes, US President Joe Biden has said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is lobbying to oppose the passage of the CHIPS Act, which is meant to create incentives to boost semiconductor manufacturing, in the US Congress since it is linked to national security.
Biden made the charge while speaking at a Lockheed facility in Alabama responsible for assembling Javelin missiles on Tuesday. The US and its allies have sent 5,500 Javelins to Ukraine to bolster its defences against Russian aggression till date. Biden has also asked the US Congress for an additional $33 billion to enhance security and economic assistance to Ukraine.
In the course of his speech, Biden also spoke of the importance of semiconductors and the need to boost its domestic manufacturing, a key policy priority for his administration. The US, according to the Department of Commerce’s National Institute for Standards and Technology, was historically dominant in the semiconductor global supply chains, but its share of global fabrication capacity has dipped from 40% in 1990 to 11% in 2020 even as their role in a range of industries, from automobiles to emerging technologies, has sharply increased.
To make up for this lag, the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America, also known as the CHIPS Act, was embedded in the National Defense Authorisation Act. In June 2021, the US Senate passed a legislation the US Innovation and Competition Act, which included a $52 billion in federal investments for domestic semiconductor research, design and manufacturing provisions of the CHIPS Act. In February 2022, the House of Representatives passed the America Competes Act, which has a similar provision for semiconductors. Both chambers now need to arrive at a joint legislation which will then be signed into law by Biden.
“Fundamentally, this is a national security issue. This is one of the reasons why the Chinese Communist Party is lobbying folks to oppose this bill. And it’s an issue that unites Democrats and Republicans. Let’s get this done,” Biden said.
After touring the Lockheed facility, the president said he had learnt that each Javelin included more than 200 semiconductors. “I have been a broken record, as the press will tell you, on our need to be able to produce more semiconductors in the United States…We invented the sucker…we, the United States. We are the one that modernised it. We have done more than anybody else. But guess what? We stopped investing in ourselves. And so now we are back in the game, making sure that we become the primary producers of those semiconductors - computer chips that power much of our lives.”
Pointing out that semiconductors were critical to defence production capacity, Biden said it was both why the US was making it hard for Russia to get hold of semiconductors and advanced technologies, and why it was taking steps to source it domestically during a time of global shortage.
Urging the Congress to act quickly to provide the emergency funding for the CHIPS Act by passing the broader Bipartisan Innovation Act, Biden sad, “I am determined to make sure the US holds the technological high ground in competition with other nations, especially China.”
Thirty-five years ago, the US used to invest 2% of its entire GDP in research and development and now it does half of that. “We used to be number one in the world. Now we are number 13 in the world…The US used to own the innovation field.”
The Innovation Act, Biden said, would reverse “decade-long decline in federal research and development investment”, create jobs, expand US manufacturing and strengthen national security.
“Where in God’s name is it written that the United States can no longer be a leading manufacturer in the world? We have the best workers, the most competent employees, the best science in the world?”, Biden said. Saying that today, all the world’s most advanced chips were made overseas, the US president, in another indirect allusion to China, claimed that the events of the past few years had shown that America’s security should never be held hostage to events overseas - “not a pandemic, not a war, not the politics or ambition of other countries”.
-
US: Biden admin announces policy push on quantum tech
The US, through two presidential directives on Wednesday, announced a new policy framework to maintain its “competitive advantage in quantum information sciences (QIS)”, and mitigate “the risks of quantum computers to the nation's cyber, economic and national security” by initiating the process of migrating vulnerable computer systems to quantum-resistant cryptography.
-
Sri Lanka crisis will last at least two more years: Govt
Sri Lanka will have to endure its unprecedented economic hardships for at least two more years, the country's finance minister said Wednesday while warning of an imminent cash crunch. Finance Minister Ali Sabry said the country now has less than $50 million in usable foreign exchange reserves, needed to finance essential goods to keep Sri Lanka's import-dependent economy ticking over. Sabry said the government had erred by delaying an approach to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.
-
Ukraine: Joe Biden to discuss 'additional' Russia sanctions with G7 this week
United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he would speak with other leaders from the Group of Seven nations this week about potential further sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters, the US President said, "With regard to additional sanctions, we're always open to additional sanctions." "I'll be speaking with the members of the G7 this week about what we're going to do or not do," he added.
-
UK says nuclear revival will be different this time around
“We want the U.K. nuclear industry in a fantastic renaissance, to be able to avail itself of a variety of developers and financiers,” Henergy minister Greg Handssaid in an interview Tuesday in his office in Westminster. “The Russian invasion of Ukraine has put a premium on energy security, and one of the huge advantages of nuclear is that it is, very largely, homegrown.”
-
Contact lost with troops amid 'heavy fighting' at Ukraine's Azovstal: mayor
The mayor of the destroyed Ukrainian city of Mariupol said Wednesday that contact was lost with Ukrainian forces holed up in the Azovstal steel plant amid fierce battles with Russian troops. The Ukrainian military said Tuesday that Russian forces had launched an offensive to rout troops inside Azovstal shortly after the United Nations and Red Cross confirmed that more than 100 civilians had been evacuated from the plant.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics