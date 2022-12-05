Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China may pivot a tad more on Covid measures as Xi Jinping faces crisis: Report

world news
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 02:07 PM IST

Covid In China: The new measures will supplement the 20 measures unveiled in November.

Covid In China: Security guards at the entrance of a compound under Covid-19 lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

China may announce 10 new COVID-19 management measures as early as Wednesday, Reuters reported. The new measures will supplement the 20 measures unveiled in November that set off a wave of Covid-easing steps across the nation, the report said.

China may eventually downgrade its management of Covid-19 as a top-level Category A infectious disease to a less strict Category B disease as early as January, the report said.

Earlier, China eased some of the world’s most stringent anti-virus controls as authorities said that the new variants are weaker. Although, the country did not end its “zero-Covid” strategy that confines millions of people to their homes. The curbs had set off protests in China and demands for president Xi Jinping to resign.

Read more: Video: Students protest at China's Wuhan university against Covid rules

On Monday, commuters in Beijing and at least 16 other cities were allowed to board buses and subways without a virus test in the previous 48 hours for the first time in months while industrial centers including Guangzhou reopened markets and businesses and lifted most curbs on movement.

The government announced plans last week to vaccinate millions of people in their 70s and 80s.

Mallika Soni

