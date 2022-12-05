China may pivot a tad more on Covid measures as Xi Jinping faces crisis: Report

China may announce 10 new COVID-19 management measures as early as Wednesday, Reuters reported. The new measures will supplement the 20 measures unveiled in November that set off a wave of Covid-easing steps across the nation, the report said.

China may eventually downgrade its management of Covid-19 as a top-level Category A infectious disease to a less strict Category B disease as early as January, the report said.

Earlier, China eased some of the world’s most stringent anti-virus controls as authorities said that the new variants are weaker. Although, the country did not end its “zero-Covid” strategy that confines millions of people to their homes. The curbs had set off protests in China and demands for president Xi Jinping to resign.

On Monday, commuters in Beijing and at least 16 other cities were allowed to board buses and subways without a virus test in the previous 48 hours for the first time in months while industrial centers including Guangzhou reopened markets and businesses and lifted most curbs on movement.

The government announced plans last week to vaccinate millions of people in their 70s and 80s.

