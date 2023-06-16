China plans to develop ‘Star Wars’-style supership: Report

Is China inspired by Hollywood's franchise Star Wars? A Chinese naval scientist has presented a blueprint of a futuristic warship that is set to challenge traditional naval formations spanning over 100 years, according to a report by South China Morning Post (SCMP) (article beyond paywall). Chinese flags flutter near containers stacked at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai(Reuters)

Read here: ‘Always placed hopes on US people’: China's Xi Jinping after meeting 'old friend' Bill Gates

Chinese naval force's Rear Admiral Ma Weiming, who is key to the development of China's most advanced naval technologies, presented the layout of the Star Wars-esque vessel. He claimed that it would revolutionise naval warfare and it would be unlike anything the world had seen.

"It will completely overturn the combat formation of naval fleets that has been in place for over a hundred years," Ma said in a peer-reviewed paper published in Transactions of China Electrotechnical Society journal, the report added.

According to the Rear Admiral, the futuristic ship would feature new naval combat system embedded with electromagnetic weapons and a robust nuclear-powered electrical system. At all, the warship would do the job of an entire carrier fleet.

Additionally, the ship would incorporate an array of advanced weapons like rail guns, coil guns, rocket launchers, laser weapons and high-powered microwaves to defend against air strikes, anti-submarine warfare, solidifying its position in delivering precise strikes on naval and land enemies.

Read here: China youth unemployment edged up to record 20.8% in May: Report

In the research paper, Weiming has also attached a computer-generated image of the warship that carries a large number of aircraft, the report added.

"The ship's advanced technology cleverly and effectively transform the energy from the ship's power source into the electromagnetic energy needed to power high-powered weapons," Weiming said, the report added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON