China punishes over 100,000 officials in Xi Jinping's anti-corruption drive: Report

China's ruling Communist Party of China (CCP) punished more than 110,000 officials in an anti-corruption drive, the Indo-Pacific Centre for Strategic Communications (IPCSC) said in a report. China's president Xi Jinping launched the anti-corruption campaign under which officials have been publicly investigated. These include state-level officials, deputy state-level officers, military commission members, dozens of ministerial-level officers, and hundreds of deputy ministerial-level officers, the report said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping

The report claimed, “111,000 people were fined in the first quarter of this year, including provincial and provincial-level cadres, 633 department-level cadres, 669 district-level cadres, and 1,000 townships. Includes level cadres, and 15,000 general cadres. And 76,000 executives in rural areas, businesses, etc.”

This comes as the official WeChat handles of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervisory Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China released their monthly anti-corruption report. It mentioned that in the first quarter disciplinary inspection and supervision agencies received 776,000 petitions and reports, of which 231,000 were complaints and accusations.

Prominent officials under investigation include Du Zhaocai and Li Xiaopeng, among others. Data from the March anti-corruption report said that 7,021 violations were investigated and dealt with. These involved 10,285 officials, data showed.

