Home / World News / China rejects report it had seized territory from Nepal as ‘unfounded, rumour’

China rejects report it had seized territory from Nepal as ‘unfounded, rumour’

A report in the Daily Telegraph published on Tuesday quoted Nepalese politicians as saying that Beijing had surreptitiously annexed more than 150 hectares on the Nepal-Tibet border, on the Nepalese side.

world Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 15:51 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis I edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Sutirtho Patranobis I edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Hindustan Times, Beijing
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli .
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli .(AFP file)
         

China on Tuesday dismissed a media report which said it had seized territory from Nepal as “completely unfounded” and “pure rumour”.

The foreign ministry’s spokesperson Wang Wenbin was reacting to a report in the Daily Telegraph published on Tuesday that quoted Nepalese politicians as saying that Beijing had surreptitiously annexed more than 150 hectares on the Nepal-Tibet border, on the Nepalese side.

“I want to point out that the report is completely unfounded rumour,” Wang said when asked to comment on the news report.

The report “is not based on fact. It is a pure rumour,” Wang repeated when he was pressed further for a response.

In October, Chinese state media had denied similar reports that said China had encroached Nepalese land in the Humla district.

“The buildings that some in Nepal have accused China of encroaching on its land in Humla district falls within Chinese territory and is actually a newly-built village in Burang county in Ali, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region,” the nationalist tabloid Global Times had said in a report on October 16.

The report had blamed India for “hyping” the incident and accused the Nepalese opposition of making the allegations at the behest of New Delhi.

“The main opposition Nepalese Congress, which has been hyping the incident, is considered as a pro-India force,” the Global Times report said.

It then went to refer to the issue of India-Nepal territorial dispute.

“India actually has a long-running territorial dispute with Nepal. The Indian government included a disputed area with Nepal to its new territory map in 2019, triggering conflicts between the two countries. In response, Nepal published a new map, which included Kalapani and other areas into its territory,” the report added.

Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
China reject report of its seizure of Nepalese territory
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
Symptoms or not, UK to pilot whole-city testing in Liverpool
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Kangana Ranaut, sister asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Nov 10
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
