Home / World News / China rejects US call to release Hong Kong fugitives

China rejects US call to release Hong Kong fugitives

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing that the US remarks “disregard facts”.

world Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 14:42 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Beijing
The US embassy on Monday called for the release of 12 Hong Kong fugitives on trial in Shenzhen.
The US embassy on Monday called for the release of 12 Hong Kong fugitives on trial in Shenzhen.(REUTERS)
         

China urged the United States to stop using the Hong Kong issue to interfere with its domestic affairs on Monday, after the US embassy called for the release of 12 Hong Kong fugitives on trial in Shenzhen.

A spokesman for the US embassy in Beijing said in a statement on Monday that the “so-called crime” of these fugitives was to “flee tyranny” and that China will “stop at nothing” to prevent its people from seeking freedom elsewhere.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing that the US remarks “disregard facts”.

Zhao also said that China is firmly opposed to these remarks and urged the United States to stop interfering with China’s domestic affairs.

Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on a three-day visit
'Not scared of anyone': Raut calls ED summons to wife 'act of cowardice'
Dense fog likely over northwest India around New Year's Eve, says IMD
Remain on guard against new Covid strain: Mamata Banerjee tells officials
Virat Kohli named ICC Men's ODI cricketer of the Decade
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn't bite
'People's rights being trampled upon': Sonia Gandhi on Congress' foundation day
