Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,944, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.(AFP)
world news

China reports 24 new Covid-19 cases versus 12 a day earlier

Covid-19 in China: The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 25 from 16 a day earlier.
Reuters | | Posted by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 06:21 AM IST

China reported 24 new Covid-19 cases on May 20, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 25 from 16 a day earlier.

Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,944, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Topics
china coronavirus coronavirus vaccine + 1 more
