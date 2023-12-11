China reports ‘fluctuating’ drop in respiratory diseases among children after pneumonia outbreak

Chinese health authorities said they are seeing a “fluctuating downtrend” in respiratory illnesses among children. China has said that the number of respiratory diseases in children is going low.(REUTERS)

The number of cases at major medical facilities across the nation has fallen recently, Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, said at a briefing in Beijing on Sunday.

Last month, China told the World Health Organization that the source of the outbreak of respiratory diseases among children was known pathogens. Reports about a surge in illness sparked concern that a novel virus may have been the cause.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Beijing Children’s Hospital had told the WHO that there’d been increases in outpatient visits and hospitalizations due to the spread of mycoplasma pneumoniae, respiratory syncytial virus, adenovirus and influenza.

The uptick came earlier than what’s been experienced historically but isn’t unexpected given the lifting of Covid curbs, the WHO had said after a teleconference between health officials.