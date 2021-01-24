IND USA
China rescues four miners after 14 days trapped underground
This photo taken on January 20, 2021 shows members of a rescue team working at the site of a gold mine explosion where 22 miners are trapped underground in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province. (Photo by STR / various sources / AFP) / China OUT(AFP)
This photo taken on January 20, 2021 shows members of a rescue team working at the site of a gold mine explosion where 22 miners are trapped underground in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province. (Photo by STR / various sources / AFP) / China OUT(AFP)
world news

China rescues four miners after 14 days trapped underground

One miner has died and 11 have not been in contact with rescue teams, according to a Xinhua report from last week.
Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:43 AM IST

Chinese rescuers pulled four gold miners to safety on Sunday 14 days after they were trapped by an underground explosion, state broadcaster CCTV reported, with at least seven others still believed to be alive in the mine.

Footage showed the first miner to be rescued, a black blindfold across his eyes, being lifted out of a mine shaft in the morning.

The miner was extremely weak, CCTV said on its Weibo site. Rescue workers wrapped the barely responsive man in a blanket before taking him to hospital by ambulance.

Later, the broadcaster said another three miners were brought out from a different section of the mine, including one who was injured. No further details were given.

Twenty-two workers were trapped in the Hushan mine by the Jan. 10 blast in Qixia, a major gold-producing region under the administration of Yantai in coastal Shandong province.

One miner has died and 11 have not been in contact with rescue teams, according to a Xinhua report from last week.

Officials said on Thursday it could take another two weeks to clear "severe blockages" before they could drill shafts to reach a group of 10 men who had been receiving supplies of food from the rescue team.

State media said earlier however that rescuers were hoping to reach the 10 men in the mine's 5th section on Sunday.


