Protesters hold banners to support Uyghurs minorities in Nantes, western France, on March 19.(AFP Photo)
world news

China retaliates after EU sanctions 4 officials over abuses against Uyghurs

The reaction came immediately after the EU sanctioned four Chinese nationals and one entity as part of a raft of measures targeting alleged human rights offenders around the world.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:02 PM IST

China retaliated on Monday after the European Union imposed sanctions against China over alleged human rights abuses on the Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Beijing said it would sanction 10 individuals and four entities on the EU side, saying the measures “harm China’s sovereignty and interest” and weren’t based on facts.

“This move, based on nothing but lies and disinformation, disregards and distorts facts, grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs, flagrantly breaches international law and basic norms governing international relations, and severely undermines China-EU relations,” according to a statement from China’s foreign ministry.

“The Chinese side urges the EU side to reflect on itself, face squarely the severity of its mistake and redress it,” according to the statement.

The reaction came immediately after the EU sanctioned four Chinese nationals and one entity as part of a raft of measures targeting alleged human rights offenders around the world. The four are senior officials in the northwest region of Xinjiang.

The sanctions involve a freeze on the officials' assets and a ban on them travelling in the bloc. European citizens and companies are not permitted to provide them with financial assistance.

The US, UK and Canada largely mirrored these actions to send a message to China. “We’re sending the clearest message to the Chinese government that the international community will not turn a blind eye to such serious and systematic violations of human rights and we will act in concert to hold those responsible to account,” said Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary of the UK.

The US Treasury said it had sanctioned two Chinese officials, Wang Junzheng and Chen Mingguo, “in connection with serious human rights abuses against ethnic minorities” in Xinjiang.

The EU action is part of a new human rights violation regime targeting abuses in different countries and regions. The bloc first used this approach against Russia earlier this year over the jailing of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

These actions are, however, largely symbolic and unlikely to impact China's economy or behaviour.

(With inputs from agencies)

