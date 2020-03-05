e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / China’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 3,000

China’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 3,000

The National Health Commission also reported 139 new cases on Thursday, slightly up from 119 the previous day, raising the overall number of confirmed infections to 80,409.

world Updated: Mar 05, 2020 07:27 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Beijing
A man in a protective suit rides a shared bicycle at an intersection in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China on March 4, 2020.
A man in a protective suit rides a shared bicycle at an intersection in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China on March 4, 2020. (Reuters Photo )
         

China on Thursday reported 31 more deaths from the new coronavirus epidemic, taking the country’s overall toll past 3,000, with the number of new infections slightly increasing.

At least 3,012 people have now died nationwide in the outbreak that first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, in December.

Most of the deaths -- 2,305 -- and cases have been recorded in Wuhan, which has been under an unprecedented lockdown along with the rest of Hubei since late January.

But the quarantine and other travel restrictions across the country appear to be paying off, with official figures showing a generally steady drop in new cases in recent weeks.

The National Health Commission also reported 139 new cases on Thursday, slightly up from 119 the previous day, raising the overall number of confirmed infections to 80,409.

Only five of the new cases were outside Hubei.

But China is now worried about importing cases from abroad as the virus has since spread to some 80 countries and territories, infecting more than 10,000 and killing more than 200 abroad.

tags
top news
How conference hall at health ministry emerged as coronavirus-control war-room
How conference hall at health ministry emerged as coronavirus-control war-room
Dabholkar murder case: Norwegian divers recover pistol from seabed
Dabholkar murder case: Norwegian divers recover pistol from seabed
ED books Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal, his wife in alleged money laundering case
ED books Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal, his wife in alleged money laundering case
Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight declares emergency, returns midway
Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight declares emergency, returns midway
In last 5 years, PM Modi’s foreign visits cost exchequer Rs 446 crore
In last 5 years, PM Modi’s foreign visits cost exchequer Rs 446 crore
Violence in north-east Delhi well-planned and one-sided: Minorities panel
Violence in north-east Delhi well-planned and one-sided: Minorities panel
Man jumps into tiger enclosure, mauled to death
Man jumps into tiger enclosure, mauled to death
Bengal man sees red after his voter ID carries dog’s photo, plans to sue EC
Bengal man sees red after his voter ID carries dog’s photo, plans to sue EC
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news