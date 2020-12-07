e-paper
China's Sinovac secures $500 million in funding for Covid-19 vaccine development

China’s Sinovac secures $500 million in funding for Covid-19 vaccine development

In a statement on its website, the company said it expects to be able to manufacture 300 million vaccine doses annually, and that it aims to complete construction of a second production facility by the end of 2020 to increase annual Covid-19 vaccine production capacity to 600 million doses.

world Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 05:20 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Shanghai
Sinovac said the investor is Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd.
Sinovac said the investor is Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd.(Reuters)
         

China’s Sinovac Biotech said on Monday that it had secured approximately $500 million in funding for Covid-19 vaccine development.

In a statement on its website, the company said it expects to be able to manufacture 300 million vaccine doses annually, and that it aims to complete construction of a second production facility by the end of 2020 to increase annual Covid-19 vaccine production capacity to 600 million doses.

Sinovac said the investor is Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd.

