e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China says aware of reports about N Korea leader’s health

China says aware of reports about N Korea leader’s health

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks during a daily briefing and did not elaborate further.

world Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:42 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Beijing
File photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
File photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (REUTERS)
         

China said on Tuesday it is aware of reports about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but said it does not know their source, without commenting on whether it has any information about the situation.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks during a daily briefing and did not elaborate further.

Media outlets said Kim had gone under a cardiovascular procedure, with CNN citing a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the matter as saying that Washington was “monitoring intelligence” that Kim was in grave danger after a surgery. Two South Korean sources rejected CNN’s report, while a Chinese source said they did not believe Kim was critically ill.

tags
top news
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Live: Guidelines on importing human remains of Covid-19 patients released
Live: Guidelines on importing human remains of Covid-19 patients released
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
Remember Avenger 220 Street? Here’s why Bajaj has taken it off shelves
Remember Avenger 220 Street? Here’s why Bajaj has taken it off shelves
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news