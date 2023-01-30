Home / World News / China says Covid cases, deaths ‘trending downward’, current wave nearing end

China says Covid cases, deaths ‘trending downward’, current wave nearing end

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 07:53 AM IST

The number of severe COVID cases and deaths was also trending downward, the officials said in a report that was dated last week.

Reuters |

China's current wave of COVID-19 infections is nearing an end, and there was no significant rebound in cases during the Lunar New Year holiday, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in its latest weekly update.

china covid-19
