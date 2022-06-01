China says it conducted ‘readiness patrol’ around Taiwan
China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Wednesday announced the third large-scale military exercise around the self-ruled island of Taiwan in less than a month, calling it a “combat readiness patrol” against what it says is “collusion” between Taipei and Washington.
“This is a necessary action against the US-Taiwan collusion,” the PLA’s eastern theatre command said, announcing the exercise, and adding that it is putting Taiwan in a “dangerous position”.
While the PLA did not release details of the exercise, the formal announcement of the drill came a day after more than 30 Chinese fighter aircraft violated Taiwan’s airspace.
The Taiwanese air force scrambled its own jets following the incursion.
Chinese state-run media connected Wednesday’s exercise with the visit of US Senator Tammy Duckworth to Taiwan during which President Tsai Ing-wen said that a cooperation plan between the US National Guard and Taiwan’s armed forces was in the works, further roiling Beijing.
China claims the democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military drills around the island of around 23 million people.
Beijing blames the US for ratcheting up tension over Taiwan by selling arms to the island, sending officials to engage with its leadership and pledging to protect in case of a war with China.
“This is also the third large-scale military exercise officially announced by the PLA Eastern Theatre Command over the past 30 days. A joint exercise surrounding the island of Taiwan from its east and southwest was announced on May 9, and a joint alert patrol plus realistic combat drill in and above the waters around the island was announced on May 25,” the nationalistic tabloid, Global Times reported Wednesday.
The command’s spokesperson, Senior Colonel Shi Yi said the US is making frequent moves on the Taiwan question, saying one thing while doing another, openly or secretly encouraging and supporting the “Taiwan independence” force.
Taiwan is part of China and Chinese troops continue to strengthen military training and preparations to “thwart” interference from external forces, Shi said in a statement.
“Such moves will put Taiwan in a dangerous position, and bring serious consequences on itself,” Shi added.
President Tsai said on Tuesday that the US National Guard is planning on “cooperation” with the island’s military.
“As a result, the US department of defence is now proactively planning cooperation between the US National Guard and Taiwan’s defence forces,” Tsai was quoted as saying without giving details.
“We look forward to closer and deeper Taiwan-US cooperation on matters of regional security,” she added.
-
Israel laser shield - to protect from missiles - costs just $2 per interception
"This is a game-changer, not just because we are striking at the enemy military, but also because we are bankrupting it," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during a visit to Iron Beam system's state-owned manufacturer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. He has predicted the system to enter service by early 2023.
-
French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff killed in Ukraine: President Macron
A French journalist, identified as Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, has been killed while working in Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday on Twitter, the latest of several reporters killed or wounded during Russia's invasion of the country.
-
Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies retrieved from site, says civil aviation authority
The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said 21 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Tara Air flight which crashed in Mustang district on Sunday, ANI reported. It lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes. According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago, AFP reported.
-
Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt
The Mona Lisa was left shaken but unharmed on Sunday when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt. The perpetrator was a man disguised as an old lady who jumped out of a wheelchair before attacking the glass. The Louvre was not immediately available for comment.
-
Setback for China as security and economic deal with Pacific islands falls through
China and a cluster of Pacific island countries failed to reach a consensus on an overarching security and economic deal on Monday in what appears to be a setback to Beijing's expanding ambitions in the South Pacific region. “China's plan to sign a sweeping trade and security deal with ten Pacific Island countries was dealt a setback as some of them expressed concern about specific elements in the proposal,” Australia's ABC News reported.
