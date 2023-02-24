China says it wants to prevent Russia's Ukraine war from getting out of control

China says it wants to prevent the Ukraine crisis from getting out of control in a position paper released on Friday on the one year anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Freudian slip? Watch White House press secretary call Joe Biden 'President…'

"Dialogue, negotiation are the only viable way to resolve the Ukraine crisis," China said according to a paper on its position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis as released by the foreign ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON