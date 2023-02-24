Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China says it wants to prevent Russia's Ukraine war from getting out of control

Updated on Feb 24, 2023 06:58 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "Dialogue, negotiation are the only viable way to resolve the Ukraine crisis," China said.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian servicemen is seen as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine.(Reuters)
Reuters

China says it wants to prevent the Ukraine crisis from getting out of control in a position paper released on Friday on the one year anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Dialogue, negotiation are the only viable way to resolve the Ukraine crisis," China said according to a paper on its position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis as released by the foreign ministry.

