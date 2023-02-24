China says it wants to prevent Russia's Ukraine war from getting out of control
Russia-Ukraine War: "Dialogue, negotiation are the only viable way to resolve the Ukraine crisis," China said.
China says it wants to prevent the Ukraine crisis from getting out of control in a position paper released on Friday on the one year anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
"Dialogue, negotiation are the only viable way to resolve the Ukraine crisis," China said according to a paper on its position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis as released by the foreign ministry.
