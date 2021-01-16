China says recent mainland Covid-19 outbreak caused by imported case: Report
Clusters of cases in China's Covid-19 outbreak in its northern provinces such as Hebei, Liaoning and Heilongjiang, as well as the capital Beijing since December have been caused by cases from overseas, state media reported on Saturday.
Broadcaster CCTV cited National Health Commission Minister Ma Xiaowei as making the remarks at a government meeting.
Native speakers on Covid-19 vaccine priority in the Cherokee Nation
Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine gets approval in Pakistan: Health minister
Bangladesh to turn to Ukraine for wheat as Russia plans to raise export tax
Uganda presidential polls: Bobi Wine claims Museveni committed electoral fraud
- Wine accused Museveni of fabricating the results and called the poll "the most fraudulent election in the history of Uganda".
Japan's suicides jump 16% in Covid-19 second wave after fall in 1st wave: Study
EU draft sets out plans to limit US dollar reliance: Report
US state capitals on edge for armed protests as Trump presidency nears end
UK airports call for 'urgent' government support after travel rules tightened
US officials plead for more use of languishing antibody drugs
Armin Laschet elected chairman of German chancellor Merkel's CDU party
Trump’s China Inc. onslaught leaves key decisions for Biden
Pak HC forces govt to remove Imran Khan's aide from PTV chairman's position
End of Merkel era: German CDU to pick new party leader on Saturday
Trump ally with alarming ‘martial law’ notes captured on camera at White House
Amazon, Uber among new corporate donors for Joe Biden inauguration
