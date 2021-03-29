China says US, UK, EU and Canada seek to destabilise China
Xu Guixiang made the remarks during a press briefing while rejecting accusations of genocide being committed in the western Chinese region.
Reuters | , Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 07:15 AM IST
The United States, Britain, the European Union and Canada have engaged in political manipulation to destabilise China, a spokesman for the regional government of Xinjiang said on Monday.
Xu Guixiang made the remarks during a press briefing while rejecting accusations of genocide being committed in the western Chinese region and the sanctions announced by the western governments over human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
Topics