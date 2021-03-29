IND USA
China says US, UK, EU and Canada seek to destabilise China
FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, EU and Chinese flags at the Europa building in Brussels. China’s European Union envoy on Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021, is urging the 27-nation European bloc to deepen its ties with his country even further and says he hopes the EU’s desire for “strategic autonomy” will guide its foreign policy in the future .(John Thys/FILE via AP)(AP)
world news

China says US, UK, EU and Canada seek to destabilise China

Xu Guixiang made the remarks during a press briefing while rejecting accusations of genocide being committed in the western Chinese region.
Reuters | , Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 07:15 AM IST

The United States, Britain, the European Union and Canada have engaged in political manipulation to destabilise China, a spokesman for the regional government of Xinjiang said on Monday.

Xu Guixiang made the remarks during a press briefing while rejecting accusations of genocide being committed in the western Chinese region and the sanctions announced by the western governments over human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

