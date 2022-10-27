Home / World News / China says willing to communicate with US military but ‘red lines’ remain

China says willing to communicate with US military but ‘red lines’ remain

world news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 03:32 PM IST

US-China Relations: If the US wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major concerns", China said.

US-China Relations: China and US flags are seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but "red lines" remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

If the US wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major concerns", Tan Kefei told a news conference on Thursday, according to the ministry's official social media account.

