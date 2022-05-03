Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China sends aircraft carrier, warships to seas near Japan
world news

China sends aircraft carrier, warships to seas near Japan

The Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force dispatched the Izumo, a helicopter carrier, as well as P-1 maritime patrol aircraft and P-3C anti-submarine aircraft to monitor the passage of the Chinese vessels.
A PLA-N Luyang-class guided missile destroyer and a PLA-N Yuzhao-class amphibious transport dock vessel leave the Torres Strait and enter the Coral Sea. (REUTERS/FILE)
Published on May 03, 2022 03:30 PM IST
BySutirtho Patranobis

BEIJING: Led by People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy’s aircraft carrier Liaoning, eight Chinese warships passed between southern Japan’s Okinawa island chain on Monday in a passage that state media described as “preparation for missions that include a potential military conflict across the Taiwan Straits”.

The warships sailed between the main Okinawa island and Miyakojima, the Japanese defence ministry and Chinese state media reports said, adding while there was no incursion into Japan’s territorial waters, helicopters on board the Liaoning carrier took off and landed.

In Chinese naval doctrine, these islands are part of the “first island chain” and sailing past these means a projection of power by the Chinese navy.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force dispatched the Izumo, a helicopter carrier, as well as P-1 maritime patrol aircraft and P-3C anti-submarine aircraft to monitor the passage of the Chinese vessels, Japan’s defence ministry said in the press release.

The US 7th Fleet, which is stationed in Japan, is also expected to monitor the passage of the Chinese warships.

RELATED STORIES

Consisting of at least eight warships, including destroyers, the aircraft carrier group is the largest to head out to far sea , “marking a significant combat capability boost in preparation for missions that include a potential military conflict across the Taiwan Straits”, the state-run Global Times said, quoting experts.

China currently has two aircraft carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, and a third one is expected to be commissioned this year as the PLA Navy rapidly expands.

According to the news report, based on previous voyages, after sailing through the Miyako Strait, the Chinese warships are expected to sail further east into the Pacific Ocean, or they could transit through the Bashi Channel south to the island of Taiwan and conduct exercises in the South China Sea.

The aircraft carrier was accompanied by guided missile destroyers, a guided missile frigate and the Type 901 comprehensive supply ship Hulunhu.

It was the first time that a Chinese aircraft carrier was confirmed to have passed through the area since December last year, according to Japanese national broadcaster NHK.

The Chinese aircraft carrier group had gone through a similar passage late last year when the warships crossed the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and entered the Western Pacific via the Miyako Straits, conducting comprehensive exercises in various fields geared towards enhancing the carrier group formation concept, a PLA release had said.

China claims Taiwan as a renegade region and has never ruled out using force to reunify it with the mainland.

In recent months, the PLA has frequently deployed warships and flown fighter aircraft in the Taiwan Strait as part of real combat-like drills, considered a show of strength to the self-ruled democracy.

China already has the largest navy in the world and, according to a 2021 US department of defence report, Beijing plans to increase the size from 355 to 460 ships by 2030.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sutirtho Patranobis

Sutirtho Patranobis has been in Beijing since 2012, as Hindustan Times’ China correspondent. He was previously posted in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where he covered the final phase of the civil war and its aftermath. Patranobis covered several beats including health and national politics in Delhi before being posted abroad....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP