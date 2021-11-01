Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China sends over 200 warfare aircraft towards Taiwan in October, island on alert
world news

China sends over 200 warfare aircraft towards Taiwan in October, island on alert

China has sent more than 200 aircraft towards Taiwan for military exercises in October, ramping up military pressure on the self-ruled island.
Beijing has been ramping up military pressure on the self-ruled island Taiwan.
Published on Nov 01, 2021 11:38 PM IST
ANI | , Beijing

China has sent over 200 aircraft towards Taiwan for exercises in the month of October, ramping up military pressure on the self-ruled island.

On Sunday, the last day of October, eight PLA aircraft, namely one Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft, six J-16 fighter jets and one KJ-500 early warning aircraft, entered the island of Taiwan's self-proclaimed southwest air defence identification zone, with the Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft also flying southeast of the island through the Bashi Channel, the island's defence authorities said in a press release.

This brought the PLA aircraft activity tally in October to 196, according to Taipei-based news website ettoday.net.

This included the record-breaking 38 aircraft on October 1, 39 on October 2 and 56 on October 4.

Taiwan has been witnessing an increase in incursions as Beijing claims full sovereignty over the democratic island.

Taiwan is a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing.

China has also threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china taiwan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Climate change to hit staple produces by 2030, corn will suffer majorly: Study

PM Modi sets India's 2070 zero carbon emission target at COP26 summit

Eye on 2024: Joe Biden slams Donald Trump at Virginia election rally

At COP26 event, PM Modi says adaptation key in climate change battle
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP