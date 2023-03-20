Home / World News / China should press Russia to end war, says Ukraine

China should press Russia to end war, says Ukraine

Reuters
Mar 20, 2023

Kyiv says any peace efforts must include a complete withdrawal of Russian troops and respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Kyiv expects China to use its influence on Russia to end the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin (File) (AP)
"Ukraine is following the Chinese President's visit to Russia closely," Nikolenko said in a statement to Reuters shortly after Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We expect Beijing to use its influence on Moscow to make it put an end to the aggressive war against Ukraine."

Xi was expected to press Beijing's role as a potential peacemaker in the conflict following the release of a 12-point plan. Kyiv says any peace moves must involve a full withdrawal of Russian troops and respect Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"We stand ready to engage in a closer dialogue with China in order to restore peace in Ukraine in accordance with the principles enshrined in the U.N. Charter, and the latest UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) resolution on this matter," Nikolenko said.

