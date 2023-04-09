Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China simulated strikes against 'key targets on Taiwan': Report

China simulated strikes against 'key targets on Taiwan': Report

AFP | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 09, 2023 11:00 AM IST

Chinese state media said the air force deployed dozens of aircraft to "fly into the target airspace", and ground forces carried out drills.

China's military drills have "simulated joint precision strikes against key targets on Taiwan island and surrounding waters", state media reported on Sunday.

Chinese maritime law enforcement fleet led by a patrol and rescue vessel Haixun 06 patrols during a joint patrol operation in Taiwan straits.(Reuters)

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said the air force deployed dozens of aircraft to "fly into the target airspace", and ground forces carried out drills for "multi-target precision strikes".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
air force cctv china chinese state media sunday
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP