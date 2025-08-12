China suspends all engagements with Czech Republic President. Here's why

China on Tuesday said it has decided to "cease all engagement" with Czech Republic President Petr Pavel over his recent meeting with the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. Petr Pavel met the Dalai Lama in Ladakh on July 27, the first time a sitting head of state visited India to meet the spiritual leader. (ANI)

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also said Beijing has lodged a diplomatic protest with the Czech Republic over Pavel’s meeting with the Dalai Lama.

“In disregard of China’s repeated protests and strong opposition, Czech President Petr Pavel went to India to meet with the Dalai Lama," a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said while replying to a question about Pavel's meeting.

“This seriously contravenes the political commitment made by the Czech government to the Chinese government, and harms China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the spokesperson said in a reply posted on the official website of the ministry.

"China strongly deplores and firmly opposes this, and has lodged serious protests with the Czech side. In light of the severity of Pavel’s provocative action, China decides to cease all engagement with him,” the spokesperson said.

China routinely protests any leaders and officials meeting the Dalai Lama, whom it terms a separatist.

Pavel met the Dalai Lama in Ladakh on July 27. This was the first time that a sitting head of state visited India to meet the Dalai Lama, who had reached Leh on July 12 on a month-long tour of the Union Territory.

"During the meeting, the President extended his warm congratulations to His Holiness on the occasion of his 90th birthday," the office of the spiritual leader posted on X.