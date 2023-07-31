Home / World News / China cancels TEDx event over concerns of foreign influence

China cancels TEDx event over concerns of foreign influence

Bloomberg | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jul 31, 2023 01:55 PM IST

The conference was called off as police told organizers they failed to meet requirements under a law covering foreign non-governmental groups.

Authorities in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou canceled a TEDx event over what the organizers said was concern about foreign influence.

China has tightened its oversight over NGOs during President Xi Jinping’s decade in power.
The conference scheduled for Aug. 13 was called off because police told organizers they failed to meet requirements under a law covering foreign non-governmental groups, TEDxGuangzhou said in a statement on social media on Monday.

China has tightened its oversight over NGOs during President Xi Jinping’s decade in power. Foreign NGOs are required to register with authorities under a 2017 law that subjects them to stringent reporting requirements.

Under the law, organizations without a representative office in China must have a government sponsor and a local cooperative partner before holding activities.

TEDxGuangzhou said it shouldn’t be covered by the law, though it still tried to meet some of its requirements. TEDx events are held independently of TED Conferences LLC, which grants licenses for the presentations as long as its principles are followed.

The event next month was set to feature speakers discussing a range of topics, including art, school bullying and nanomedicine.

Police in Guangzhou couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Representatives at TEDxGuangzhou didn’t immediately answer emails seeking comment.

Earlier this year, several events such as outdoor concerts that included foreigners were canceled in China without explanation. Authorities had earlier fined a production company about $2 million and suspended its performances after a comedian joked about a military slogan Xi frequently uses.

Several LGBTQ-related events were also canceled, including some related to June’s Pride celebrations.

