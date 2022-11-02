Home / World News / China to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan: Report

China to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan: Report

world news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 02:57 PM IST

China-Pakistan: A first batch of 46 train carriages has been loaded and will be shipped on November 3.

China-Pakistan: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Chinese President Xi Jinping.(Reuters)
China-Pakistan: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Chinese President Xi Jinping.(Reuters)
Reuters |

China will export technology for a 160 km/h high-speed railway train to Pakistan, state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday.

Read more: Vladimir Putin's health is not good as expert notices ‘black hands’: Report

A first batch of 46 train carriages has been loaded and will be shipped on Nov. 3.

Parts for another 184 carriages will be delivered to Pakistan to assemble, the report said, adding this is the first time China has exported the technology.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china pakistan
china pakistan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out