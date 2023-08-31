News / World News / China to host Belt and Road forum in October: Foreign ministry

China to host Belt and Road forum in October: Foreign ministry

Reuters |
Aug 31, 2023 03:21 PM IST

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the 10th anniversary of the BRI is also “an important platform for all parties to discuss and develop.”

China will hold the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing in October, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

A China's flag flutters near people lining up to get tested at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site. (File image)(REUTERS)
The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a global infrastructure development strategy China launched a decade ago to connect Asia with Africa and Europe via land and maritime routes.

Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the 10th anniversary of the BRI is also "an important platform for all parties to discuss and develop high-quality Belt and Road cooperation."

The Chinese side is in communication with all parties on the preparations for the forum and will release relevant information in due course, he said.

Russian media had earlier reported that President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China, coinciding with the BRI forum.

