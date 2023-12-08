close_game
close_game
News / World News / China to set up auto research institute in Thailand, focus on electric vehicles

China to set up auto research institute in Thailand, focus on electric vehicles

Reuters |
Dec 08, 2023 01:14 PM IST

Thai government tax incentives and subsidies have already drawn Chinese carmakers, including BYD and Great Wall Motor

China will establish a China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC) in regional automaking hub Thailand, Thailand's government said on Friday, the centre's fourth such facility in the world.

Representational picture(File photo)
Representational picture(File photo)

Thai government tax incentives and subsidies have already drawn Chinese carmakers, including BYD and Great Wall Motor, which have committed to investing $1.44 billion in new production facilities in the country.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

CATARC, a Chinese government affiliated auto research institute, has centres in Germany, Switzerland and Japan and the latest one will facilitate Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers in Thailand, Thai government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said in a statement.

ALSO READ| Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza: Report

Thailand is Southeast Asia's largest car producer and exporter in the region, with Japanese manufacturers including Toyota Motor Corp and Isuzu Motors dominating the domestic sector for decades.

Thailand aims to convert about a third of its annual production of 2.5 million vehicles into EVs by 2030 and is preparing incentives to encourage more investment and conversion into EV manufacturing.

Government subsidies, which are currently up to 150,000 baht ($4,265) per car, have allowed EVs to gain more traction in Thailand, which accounted for about half of all EV sales in Southeast Asia in the second quarter.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he has shown Tesla executives industrial estate for potential investment last week.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out