 China unveils rifle-firing robot dog in joint military exercise with Cambodia
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi
China unveils rifle-firing robot dog in joint military exercise with Cambodia

ByHT News Desk | Written by Adarsh Kumar Gupta
May 28, 2024 07:23 PM IST

A Chinese soldier informed that the robot dog weighs 15 kilograms and is equipped with a 4D wide-angle perception system.

China showcased a robot dog equipped with an automatic rifle mounted on its back, during ongoing joint military exercise with Cambodia, reported CNN. A video of the combat ready robot dog has been shared on YouTube by China-backed CCTV Video News Agency. During the military exercise, China also showcased a "variety of intelligent unmanned equipment" like cargo drones and reconnaissance drones.

China showcased a robot dog equipped with an automatic rifle mounted on its back, during ongoing joint military exercise with Cambodia(YouTube/ CCTV Video News Agency)
China showcased a robot dog equipped with an automatic rifle mounted on its back, during ongoing joint military exercise with Cambodia(YouTube/ CCTV Video News Agency)

Sharing a video clip from the military exercise on Saturday, CCTV Video News Agency described it as "Intelligent equipment such as robot dog and drones are in spotlight at the ongoing China-Cambodia "Golden Dragon 2024" joint military exercise."

In the video shared, the robot dog can be seen walking, hopping, lying down and moving backwards while being controlled by a remote operator. In the video, a Chinese soldier informs that the robot dog weighs 15 kilograms and is equipped with a 4D wide-angle perception system.

"It can serve as a new member in our urban combat operations, replacing our (human) members to conduct reconnaissance and identify (the) enemy and strike the target," a soldier named Chen Wei said in the video.

ALSO READ| Blinken in Beijing and the mirage of US-China detente

With batteries and a power system in its abdomen, the robot dog can operate two to four hours, the video claims.

In the video, the rifle-firing robot dog can also be seen leading an infantry unit into a simulated building.

Ongoing China-Cambodia "Golden Dragon 2024" joint military exercise involves the participation of 1,315 Cambodian military personnel and 760 Chinese soldiers. The Golden Dragon exercises have been held on a regular basis since 2016, around the same time that Cambodia canceled similar exercises with the United States known as Angkor Sentinel.

Earlier, in November 2023, in a joint exercise held in China, involving the Chinese, Cambodian, Lao, Malaysian, Thai and Vietnamese militaries, rifle-armed robotic canines were shown.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / China unveils rifle-firing robot dog in joint military exercise with Cambodia
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
