China warns UK of ‘forceful counter-attack’ after London axes HK extradition treaty

world

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 16:03 IST

China on Tuesday warned the UK of a “forceful counter-attack” after London suspended an extradition treaty with Beijing-ruled Hong Kong weeks after the mainland implemented a controversial security bill in the former British colony.

“China will make a forceful counter-attack to the UK’s wrong actions,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, said at the daily news conference in Beijing.

“China urges the UK to give up its fantasies of continuing colonial influence in Hong Kong and immediately correct its mistakes,” Wang said, adding that London’s decision violated international law and norms.

The two countries have had testy exchanges over the new security law for Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Ties have been further soured after the UK banned Chinese technology giant Huawei from taking part in the rollout of 5G network.

Calling the decision to suspend the treaty an interference in China’s internal affairs, Wang added that the Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs, and no foreign country has the right to interfere.

He added that the Chinese government is unwavering in its determination to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and in its determination to fully and accurately implement the “one country, two systems” policy.

In London, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy said that recently London has repeatedly made wrong remarks on the national security law for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to interfere in China’s internal affairs.

“The Chinese side has lodged solemn representations to the UK side on many occasions to express our grave concern and strong opposition,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the new law “violates Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and is in direct conflict with Hong Kong Basic Law,” the de-facto constitution of Hong Kong that came into effect in 1997.

Beijing had responded strongly to Johnson’s offer to extend residency rights and a path to citizenship for up to 3 million people in Hong Kong after the law was ratified.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian had then urged countries to “stop making use of Hong Kong issues to interfere in China’s internal affairs”.

Zhao reiterated in a statement that China is “…Nobody and nothing could shake the Chinese government and people’s resolution and will to safeguard national sovereignty and security and uphold Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.”

His statement concluded: “Any attempt seeking to undermine China’s sovereignty, security and development interests is doomed to fail.”