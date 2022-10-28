China welcomes Russia’s willingness to hold dialogue over Ukraine war

BEIJING: Russia has told China that it is willing to hold dialogue and return to negotiations with Ukraine and the US over the ongoing war in the eastern European country, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

Moscow expressed its willingness to hold dialogue with Kyiv and Washington over the situation in Ukraine during a phone call between Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

“It is hoped that all parties concerned will increase diplomatic efforts and promote the easing and even settlement of the situation as soon as possible through negotiations and other political channels,” Wang said while quoting from the conversation between the two ministers, adding Beijing welcomes Moscow’s decision to negotiate.

The two ministers also discussed the “issue of not allowing the use of weapons of mass destruction”, spokesperson Wang said, adding that China “…believes that further escalation of the situation should be avoided to prevent a humanitarian disaster”.

Lavrov thanked minister Wang for what he called China’s support for Russia’s position on a settlement to the conflict in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Beijing has refused to publicly condemn Moscow’s action or call it an invasion.

Instead, it has blamed the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) for provoking a war in Ukraine.

In an official statement issued by the Chinese foreign ministry, minister Wang promised China’s “firm” support to Moscow in “further establishing” Russia’s major power status globally.

“China will also firmly support Russia, under the leadership of President (Vladimir) Putin, in uniting and leading the Russian people to overcome difficulties, eliminate interference, achieve strategic goals, and further establish Russia’s status as a major power in the international arena,” Wang told Lavrov.

In an apparent reference to the new “National Security Strategy” released by the White House this month, which mentions both China and Russia as threats, Wang said attempts to stall Beijing’s and Moscow’s progress are “doomed to fail”.

“China and Russia have legitimate rights to realise their own development and revitalisation, which is in line with the trend of the times. Any attempt to stop China and Russia from marching forward is doomed to fail,” Wang, who is state councillor and is also a member of the powerful Communist party Politburo, said.

Wang added that the two countries will “deepen exchanges at all levels” to bring “more stability to the world facing turbulence”.

