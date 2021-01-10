China: WHO team’s Wuhan visit preparations underway
hina confirmed on Saturday that preparations were still ongoing for a World Health Organization (WHO) mission to Wuhan to investigate the origins of Covid-19, following a rare rebuke from the UN body over a delay to the long-planned trip.
The comments came after WHO chief Tedros Adhanom said on Tuesday he was “very disappointed” that Beijing had yet to finalise permission as the team of experts had begun travelling to China to explore the beginnings of the coronavirus.
On Saturday, National Health Commission vice minister Zeng Yixin said, “The specific time is being determined, we are ready here. As long as these experts complete the procedures and confirm their schedule, we will go to Wuhan together to carry out investigations,” he said.
In the US, a new, more infectious strain of the coronavirus has spread to at least eight US states, official data showed on Friday. The B.1.1.7 strain, which emerged in Britain late last year, has been shown to be between 40% and 70% more contagious than variants which have spread previously. Data from the US CDC showed on Friday that the strain has been detected in eight states, with California and Florida the worst affected.
The pandemic continued to rage across America as the country logged a record new daily virus caseload. Almost 290,000 new cases were reported in the United Status within 24 hours on Friday according to Johns Hopkins University, a day after the world’s worst-hit nation recorded a daily record of nearly 4,000 deaths.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nancy Pelosi urges Democrats to return to DC amid Trump's impeachment calls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China recovering fast ahead of most big economies, says IMF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan govt says new coronavirus variant found in travellers from Brazil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
End in sight? Israel rolls out Covid booster shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power supply in Pakistan being restored after hours of blackout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter removes Chinese embassy ‘baby-making machines’ tweet on Uighur women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is ‘Terminated’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese state media blast latest Pompeo move on Taiwan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Putin to host first post-war talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German parliament boosts security after US Capitol riots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French lack confidence in Macron virus effort, poll shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year after first death in China, coronavirus source still a puzzle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka's Jaffna University war memorial removed, Tamil Nadu CM condemns move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan says new coronavirus variant found in travellers from Brazil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox