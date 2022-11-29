China willing to build closer partnership with Russia on energy: Xi Jinping
Published on Nov 29, 2022 01:51 PM IST
Xi Jinping: Xi Jinping said energy co-operation between the two countries is contributing to global energy security, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Reuters |
China's President Xi Jinping said Beijing is willing to forge a closer partnership with Russia on energy, according to a state media report.
In a message sent to a China-Russia energy forum, Xi also said energy co-operation between the two countries is contributing to global energy security, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
