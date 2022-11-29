Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China willing to build closer partnership with Russia on energy: Xi Jinping

Published on Nov 29, 2022 01:51 PM IST

Xi Jinping: Xi Jinping said energy co-operation between the two countries is contributing to global energy security, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Xi Jinping: China's President Xi Jinping is seen. (AFP)
Reuters |

China's President Xi Jinping said Beijing is willing to forge a closer partnership with Russia on energy, according to a state media report.

In a message sent to a China-Russia energy forum, Xi also said energy co-operation between the two countries is contributing to global energy security, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Topics
xi jinping
