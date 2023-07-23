Home / World News / China's 15-day Visa-free entry to resume for Singapore, Brunei

China's 15-day Visa-free entry to resume for Singapore, Brunei

Reuters |
Jul 23, 2023 11:37 AM IST

Visa-free entry will be available these countries for business, sightseeing, visiting relatives and friends, and in transit

China will resume 15-day visa-free entry for citizens of Singapore and Brunei from Wednesday, its embassies in the two countries said, more than three years after the visas were suspended to stop the spread of COVID-19.

China lifted many of its zero-COVID measures in December
China lifted many of its zero-COVID measures in December

Visa-free entry to China will be available for citizens of Singapore and Brunei with ordinary passports travelling for business, sightseeing, visiting relatives and friends, and in transit, the embassies said in notices on their websites.

China lifted many of its zero-COVID measures in December but only began issuing tourist visas again in March.

China has also been seeking visa-free travel for its citizens to Singapore.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out