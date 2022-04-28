China's Baiyun airport to cancel over 1,000 flights amid Covid
China's Baiyun International Airport is expected to cancel about 1,100 flights on Thursday after one of the airport employees reportedly received an unclear COVID-19 PCR test result amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the country.
On Wednesday, the employee received a questionable COVID-19 test result which prompted a mass PCR testing at the airport at night, as per state-run media.
According to the VariFlight flight information provider, the airport is expected to operate about 100 flights on Thursday, with almost 90 per cent of flights cancelled. The operation of subway stations at the airport, as well as buses en route to and from it, is also halted, Xinhua News Agency reported.
Also read: Beijing orders schools closed in tightening of virus rules
Chinese mainland reported 1,494 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said today.
Of these local cases, 1,292 were reported in Shanghai while the rest of the cases were reported in 16 other provincial-level regions on the mainland including 56 in Jilin, 48 in Beijing, and 46 in Zhejiang, Xinhua reported citing the commission.
The country also reported 9,791 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the virus in the past 24 hours, of which 9,330 local asymptomatic carriers were identified in Shanghai.
Also read: WHO wants surveillance, US VP Kamala Harris infected: Top global Covid updates
Meanwhile, as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread in more and more cities in China, questions are mounting over the country's zero covid policy.
The country's much-publicized "zero-covid" strategy that the government credited for bringing the country out of the pandemic till recently is falling apart as the rapidly mounting cases are again forcing mass lockdowns like those seen in 2020.
-
‘Absurdity, evil’: UN chief after visiting 'war crime' sites in Ukraine
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later on Thursday, and hold talks with him. The UN chief landed in Kyiv on Wednesday, following his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
-
China’s Weibo shows user locations to combat ‘bad behaviour’
China's Twitter-like microblogging platform, Weibo, on Thursday announced it would start to display users' IP locations on their account pages and when they post comments, the latest effort by the government to tighten restrictions on the already heavily censored site. The official reason given by Weibo was that the new rule combat “bad behaviour” online. The notice was posted on Weibo's official account on Thursday and had logged over 200 million views by evening.
-
Israel PM's family receives death threat and bullet in mail
The family of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has received a death threat and bullet in the mail for the second time this week, the police said Thursday. According to an Israeli official familiar with the matter, the target of the threats was Bennett's 17-year-old son. Bennett, who leads a small nationalist party, has come under heavy criticism from Israeli hard-liners who accuse him of abandoning his ideology.
-
Relief for second Indian-Malaysian condemned to death by Singapore
Datchinamurthy was arrested in 2011 and convicted of trafficking about 45 grams (1.6 ounces) of heroin into Singapore. Fellow Malaysian Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was also on death row for over a decade before he was hanged on Wednesday. Singapore's government says its use of the death penalty for drug crimes is made clear when people enter the country.
-
Moderna seeks US authorisation for Covid vaccine in children under 6
US biotech firm Moderna said in a statement Thursday it had submitted a request for an emergency use authorization in the United States for its Covid vaccine for children aged six months to under six years. Children under six are the only age group that has yet to gain access to a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and most countries.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics