China’s Covid riumph’ will rely on vaccines, drugs, mild variants: Top expert
China’s Covid Zero policy is buying time for the country to bolster measures that will allow it to declare victory over the virus, according to a top expert.
The country must boost immunisation rates among the elderly and vulnerable from current levels, and ensure it has ample medical resources like hospital beds and antiviral pills, Liang Wannian, the head of the National Health Commission expert panel, said at a briefing in Beijing on Friday. The strategy will be helped if future variants come with a lower risk of death, he said.
The priorities laid out by Liang, a seasoned epidemiologist who has led China’s Covid response since day one, is the clearest indication yet of what it would take for the country to start shifting its virus-fighting strategy.
China is ramping up efforts to quash its worst outbreak since the early days of the pandemic with the virus spreading to Beijing and Shanghai, two of its most significant cities. But measures like harsh lockdowns and mass testing that have effectively stamped out previous flareups are faltering in the face of omicron and taking an increasing economic and social toll.
“We will triumph over Covid by using the time that the ‘dynamic zero’ approach has given us and make these preparations,” Liang said. If China shifted away from the approach before the country was ready, the health-care system would be overwhelmed, the wellbeing of vulnerable groups would be threatened, and the economy would be impacted, he said.
The reliance on the Covid Zero playbook while the rest of the world has moved to living with the virus has also sparked debate about when and how China will re-open. The strategy allowed the country to grow in 2020 even as other major economies contracted, but this year’s outbreak risks roiling global supply chains anew.
China has fully vaccinated more than 88% of its population, and more than 81% of people aged 60 and above have received two shots. The country is yet to approve an mRNA vaccine and clinical trials have shown the inactivated vaccines from China’s Sinopharm Group Co. and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. are less effective in stopping infections, though the gap in protecting against severe disease and death is narrower.
China approved Pfizer Inc.’s antiviral paxlovid earlier this year. It also has a slew of domestic drug candidates, with the most advanced just finishing the final stage of human testing, though it’s unclear if and when any of them could be approved and become readily available.
Omicron is milder than earlier variants, but Liang’s comments suggest that China sees its mortality risk as still above what its health system can cope with. The recent virus wave in Hong Kong -- who Liang advised as the outbreak spiraled into the deadliest in the world -- saw a fatality rate of 0.76% compared with 0.1% for the flu seen in some countries.
Russia confirms 'high-precision' strike on Kyiv during UN visit
Russia's defence ministry on Friday confirmed it had carried out an air strike on Kyiv during a visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Read: India, Russia became partners of choice out of necessity because...: United States Ukraine said Friday that one person had been killed in the strike on Thursday, the first in the capital in nearly two weeks and which Guterres's spokesman described as "shocking".
Now, Google will allow you to hide personal data from searches
Search engine giant Google on Friday said it is expanding options to keep personal information away from online searches, Associated Press reported. “An open access to information is vital, but so is empowering people with tools they need to protect themselves and keep their sensitive, personally identifiable information private,” Google said in a statement. The search engine had allowed users to request that highly personal information causing direct harm can be removed.
Video: People trapped after building collapses in China
Rescuers were racing to find survivors after a building housing businesses collapsed on Friday in the central Chinese city of Changsha, state media reported. The six-storey structure, which collapsed around noon, was home to a restaurant, a guesthouse and a cinema, broadcaster CCTV said. No casualties have been reported so far, though state-owned CGTN said people were trapped in the rubble and "a rescue operation is under way".
North Korea halts rail crossings with China, where Covid is on the rise: Report
Cross-border freight train services between North Korea and China have been suspended after a series of Covid-19 infections in the Chinese border city of Dandong, the Yonhap news agency said on Friday. Authorities in Dandong decided on the suspension at North Korea's request, the agency said, citing unidentified sources. The suspension came less than four months after North Korea eased its years-long border lockdowns against the coronavirus that began early in 2020.
Elon Musk told banks he will rein in Twitter pay, make money from tweets: Report
Elon Musk told banks that agreed to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc that he could crack down on executive and board pay at the social media company in a push to slash costs, and would develop new ways to monetize tweets, three people familiar with the matter said. He agreed to pay for the remainder of the consideration with his own cash. The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential.
