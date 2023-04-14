Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China's economy ‘stabilising’, to grow around 5% this year: Central bank head

Apr 14, 2023 07:13 AM IST

China Economy: China's economy is stabilising and recovering, while inflation remains at a low level, Yi said.

China's economy is likely to grow around 5% this year, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said in remarks published on Friday, in line with the government's annual target.

China Economy: China is willing to implement a debt disposal framework with other countries, Yi said.

China is willing to implement a debt disposal framework with other countries, Yi told a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors during the World Bank and International Monetary Fund spring meetings in Washington, according to a central bank statement.

China's economy is stabilising and recovering, while inflation remains at a low level, Yi said.

