China's foreign minister to enterprises: Invest in Uzbekistan

China's foreign minister Qin Gang said he encourages more Chinese enterprises to invest in Uzbekistan and is willing to expand the import of high-quality products from that country, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

During talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the country's acting foreign minister, Qin stressed that the two sides should implement a five-year plan for economic, trade and investment cooperation.

In addition, Qin welcomed Mirziyoyev to China to attend the China-Central Asia Summit and the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation this year.

