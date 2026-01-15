China’s Propaganda Playbook for Targeting Rivals

TAIPEI—When Beijing wants to intimidate its rivals, it has an extensive—and often menacing—playbook to draw from. Representational illustration.

This menu for browbeating countries that cross it has been on display in the weeks since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi riled Beijing by saying that Japan could get drawn into conflict if China tried to seize Taiwan by force. Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory and considers its efforts to take control of the island to be an internal matter.

What began with Chinese diplomatic censure over Takaichi’s comment on Nov. 7 quickly escalated into the well-practiced arenas of information warfare, economic pressure, legal assaults and military menace.

Here are some pages from China’s playbook, refined through years of squeezing Taiwan and redeployed against Tokyo.

Information warfare China’s state propaganda machine has a toolbox for undermining leaders that includes AI-generated deepfakes, fake opinion polls and general character assassination.

China has hurled colorful insults at Taiwan President Lai Ching-te in its effort to tarnish his government and get the people of Taiwan to warm up to Beijing. A similar style of drawing surfaced in November, with Takaichi as the target.

China has used artificial intelligence to turbocharge its information warfare campaigns. In the weeks leading up to Taiwan’s 2024 presidential election, a series of AI-generated videos maligned the departing leader, Tsai Ing-wen. Taiwan accused the Chinese military’s “Information Support Force” of orchestrating the campaign.

More recently, as China assailed Japan, text messages and photos that Taiwan officials said came from the Chinese military spread the claim that Takaichi had been bribed by Taiwanese diplomats. One photo showed jewelry that the messages alleged the Japanese leader received. Japan’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

China’s Foreign Ministry said claims about China’s use of these tactics and other methods of putting pressure on rivals are false. “China is a victim of disinformation,” the ministry said, while reasserting Beijing’s claim to Taiwan.

Economic coercion China, now the world’s second-largest economy, routinely uses trade bans to throw its weight around. Beijing shut down imports of Norwegian salmon after the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize—which is awarded in Norway—was given to a Chinese dissident. In 2022, it banned goods from Lithuania after the country allowed a Taiwan representative office to open in its capital.

In its most recent move against Tokyo, China is choking off exports to Japan of rare earths and rare-earth magnets. The trade pressure on Tokyo began soon after Takaichi’s November comment, when China quickly halted imports of Japanese seafood—sparking memories in Taipei of a 2021 ban on Taiwanese pineapples.

Chinese tourists—and their wallets—are also a tool for Beijing. Since China’s 2019 ban on individual travel to Taiwan, issued ahead of the 2020 presidential election, cross-strait tourism has never fully recovered.