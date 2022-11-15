Home / World News / China's Xi Jinping at G20 warns against 'weaponisation' of food and energy

China's Xi Jinping at G20 warns against 'weaponisation' of food and energy

Published on Nov 15, 2022 10:36 AM IST

Xi Jinping: "We must firmly oppose politicisation, instrumentalisation and weaponisation of food and energy problems," Xi Jinping said.

Xi Jinping: Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 leaders summit.(AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the G20 Tuesday against the "weaponisation" of food and energy, in a possible veiled criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We must firmly oppose politicisation, instrumentalisation and weaponisation of food and energy problems," Xi told the summit in Bali, while also repeating his familiar opposition to Western sanctions policy.

xi jinping g20 summit
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
