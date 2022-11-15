China's Xi Jinping at G20 warns against 'weaponisation' of food and energy

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the G20 Tuesday against the "weaponisation" of food and energy, in a possible veiled criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We must firmly oppose politicisation, instrumentalisation and weaponisation of food and energy problems," Xi told the summit in Bali, while also repeating his familiar opposition to Western sanctions policy.