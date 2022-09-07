Home / World News / China's Xi, Russia's Putin to meet in Uzbekistan next week

China's Xi, Russia's Putin to meet in Uzbekistan next week

world news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 01:59 PM IST

Xi Jinping- Vladimir Putin Meeting: Putin and Xi last met in early February in Beijing before the Winter Olympic Games, days before Putin sent troops into Ukraine.

Xi Jinping- Vladimir Putin Meeting: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are set to meet next week.&nbsp;(File)
Xi Jinping- Vladimir Putin Meeting: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are set to meet next week. (File)
AFP |

Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet next week during a regional summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian diplomat said Wednesday, as the Chinese leader makes his first trip abroad since the start of the pandemic.

"In less than 10 days our leaders will meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit" in Samarkand, the Russian ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, told Russian agencies.

"We are planning a serious, full-fledged meeting between our two leaders and are working on a detailed agenda with our Chinese partners," Denisov said, adding that the leaders "have a lot to talk about both on bilateral issues and international problems".

Read more: Defiant Vladimir Putin's half-hearted balancing act with message for West, Asia

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is made up of China, Russia, four central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan), India and Pakistan.

It will be holding its next summit on September 15 and 16 in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, an ancient stop on the Silk Road.

Slapped with unprecedented Western sanctions since it launched a military offensive in Ukraine, Russia has sought to bolster ties with Asian countries, particularly China.

Beijing has not condemned Moscow's interventions in Ukraine and provided diplomatic cover by blasting Western sanctions and arms sales to Kyiv, heightening tensions between China and the West.

Putin and Xi last met in early February in Beijing before the Winter Olympic Games, days before Putin sent troops into Ukraine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
xi jinping vladimir putin
xi jinping vladimir putin
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin News: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia.

    Defiant Vladimir Putin's half-hearted balancing act with message for West, Asia

    Condemning West's sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the “aggressive” sanctions introduced as a response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were short-sighted and a danger for the entire world adding that the world was increasingly turning towards Asia. In a speech to the Eastern Economic Forum, Putin said the West had undermined the global economy. The Asia-Pacific region was on the ascendancy, he added, hailing the role of the region in global affairs.

  • Pakistan Floods: A man rows his boat as he passes through flooded market in Pakistan.&nbsp;

    33 million people affected, $10 billion damage: Pakistan's devastating floods

    Over 33 million people in Pakistan have been affected by adverse flooding following record monsoon rains. The worst flooding in Pakistan's history has covered an area the size of the United Kingdom and affected 33 million people, approximately one in seven Pakistanis, Reuters reported. Here are the updates on Pakistan's devastating floods: 1. The United Nations warned on Tuesday that the humanitarian crisis in flood-ravaged Pakistan was expected to get worse.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech in Russia/

    Why Vladimir Putin “the strongman” still has widespread support in Russia

    During the early stages of Vladimir Putin's “special military operation” in Ukraine, there was speculation in the western media that his days as Russian leader were numbered. As Ukrainians fought fiercely against Russian forces, many commentators claimed that unprecedented western sanctions would soon bring the Russian economy to its knees. Russian oligarchs were supposedly going to shed their loyalty to Putin's regime as their assets and yachts were seized in the West.

  • Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission visit the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine

    Russia requests 'explanations' from IAEA on Zaporizhzhia report

    Russia has requested "additional explanations" from the International Atomic Energy Agency on parts of its report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Wednesday. The IAEA on Tuesday called for shelling near the power station to be halted and for a security zone around the plant to be established immediately in a report published after its long-awaited mission to Zaporizhzhia last week.

  • State Funeral For Assassinated Shinzo Abe: People protest against former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral.

    Controversy over state funeral for assassinated Shinzo Abe in Japan: Explained

    The upcoming state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated on the campaign trail in July has snowballed into a major controversy in Japan threatening the position of Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could attend the funeral while other possible guests include US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Barack Obama.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out