Home / World News / China’s Xi urges BRICS countries to strengthen cooperation
world news

China’s Xi urges BRICS countries to strengthen cooperation

In an address ahead of the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, Xi said countries should not seek their own security at the expense of the security of other countries because that would create new tension and risks
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attends the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ virtual meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attends the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ virtual meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Published on May 19, 2022 08:32 PM IST
Copy Link
BySutirtho Patranobis

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – need to strengthen political trust and security cooperation and help stabilise international relations at a time of global turbulence.

In an address ahead of the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, Xi said countries should not seek their own security at the expense of the security of other countries because that would create new tension and risks.

Xi appeared to be referring to the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine - without directly saying so - which Beijing has refused to call an invasion.

China has instead blamed the conflict on the aggressive policies of the US and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) in eastern Europe.

“President Xi stressed that both history and reality tell us that seeking one’s own security at the expense of others’ will only create new tensions and risks,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement quoting Xi.

“BRICS countries need to strengthen political mutual trust and security cooperation, maintain close communication and coordination on major international and regional issues, accommodate each other’s core interests and major concerns, respect each other’s sovereignty, security and development interests.

“The five countries should “oppose hegemonism and power politics, reject Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, and work together to build a global community of security for all.

“The impacts of major changes and a pandemic unseen in a century are being combined, and factors of instability, uncertainty and insecurity are increasing in the international situation,” Xi said.

The meeting of foreign ministers from the five countries, hosted by China via video link, is taking place against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the dragging Covid-19 pandemic.

It is the first time that Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar, his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Russia’s Sergei Lavrov, Brazil’s Carlos Alberto França, and South Africa’s minister for international relations and cooperation Naledi Pandor are meeting within the BRICS mechanism after Moscow invaded Kyiv in February.

The foreign ministers’ meeting is being held in the run up to the BRICS leaders’ summit to be held in late June.

“As a positive, inspiring and constructive force in the international community, the BRICS countries need to take real action to promote peace and development, uphold fairness and justice, and advocate democracy and freedom, so as to inject stability and positive energy into international relations in a period of turbulence and transformation,” Xi was quoted as saying in the foreign ministry statement.

The Chinese President said the five BRICS countries need to engage in dialogue and exchanges with more emerging markets and developing countries to increase mutual understanding and trust, tighten the bond of cooperation, and deepen the convergence of interests, so as to make the pie of cooperation bigger

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sutirtho Patranobis

    Sutirtho Patranobis has been in Beijing since 2012, as Hindustan Times’ China correspondent. He was previously posted in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where he covered the final phase of the civil war and its aftermath. Patranobis covered several beats including health and national politics in Delhi before being posted abroad.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A man rides a bicycle on a street seen through a fence of a compound in lockdown during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing'an district, in Shanghai. (AFP)

    WHO clears China’s CanSino Covid vaccine for emergency use

    The World Health Organisation on Thursday granted an emergency use authorisation for Chinese manufacturer CanSinBIO's Convidecia Covid-19 vaccine , the third Chinese vaccine to be granted such clearance. “The vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against Covid-19 and... the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh risks,” the UN health agency said in a statement. It was found to have 64% efficacy against symptomatic disease and 92% against severe Covid-19, the statement said.

  • The Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama watching at a block of ice from the Khardung La glacier presented to him by India's climate activist Sonam Wangchuk (not pictured) on the occasion of the Earth Day in McLeod Ganj. (AFP)

    China accuses US of ‘interference’ after top official meets the Dalai Lama

    Beijing on Thursday criticised the meeting of a senior American diplomat and the 14th Dalai Lama, calling it a violation of Washington's commitment to the position that Tibet is a part of China. Explicitly referring to the Dalai Lama as a “separatist”, the Chinese foreign ministry said the US also interfered in its “internal affairs” by appointing a special official for Tibetan affairs.

  • Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, suspected of violations of the laws and norms of war, is seen inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko

    'Forgive me…': Russian solider to wife of Ukraine civilian he murdered

    'I acknowledge my blame… I ask you to forgive me' - the words of a 21-year-old Russian soldier on trial for war crimes in Ukraine, specifically the killing of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in the northeast Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on February 28. A tank commander, Vadim Shishimarin, is the first Russian soldier to stand trial for war crimes in Ukraine and pleaded guilty Wednesday.

  • Indonesia to lift ban on palm oil exports from May 23 (Reuters)

    Indonesia to lift ban on palm oil exports from May 23

    Indonesia will lift its ban on palm oil exports next week, President Joko Widodo said Thursday, relieving pressure on the global vegetable oil market after prices spiked because of the suspension and the war in Ukraine. "The government will still be monitoring everything strictly to ensure the demand will be met with affordable prices," he said. Widodo said prices had fallen from 19,800 rupiah ($1.35) per litre to about 17,200 rupiah ($1.17) since the ban.

  • A protest march in Colombo, Sri Lanka.&nbsp;

    Sri Lanka lowers amount of foreign currency people can hold amid economic crisis

    Sri Lanka will lower the amount of foreign currency that individuals can hold to $10,000 from $15,000, and penalize anyone who holds foreign currency for more than three months by making it against the law, the island nation's central bank chief announced Thursday amid the worst economic crisis in recent memory. Shortages of hard currency have also hindered imports of raw materials for manufacturing and worsened inflation.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out