Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

China's yuan slides to 4-month low on tariff threats and mixed PMI data

Reuters |
Dec 02, 2024 10:01 AM IST

CHINA-YUAN/MIDDAY:China's yuan s

SHANGHAI, - The yuan fell to a four-month low on Monday, as tariff threats and mixed purchasing managers' index data raised concern China's economy might need additional policy support. The onshore yuan dropped to a low of 7.2675 per dollar, its weakest since July 24, despite a private manufacturing survey on Monday showing China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in five months in November. The upbeat Caixin/S&P Global survey data followed a modest improvement in the official manufacturing PMI, but a worse-than-expected non-manufacturing PMI, which includes construction and services, over the weekend. The mixed messages from the official PMI suggested the need for further policy support, leaving the yuan in a challenging position given continuing U.S. tariff risks, said Paul Mackel, Global Head of FX Research at HSBC. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday demanded that BRICS member countries commit to not creating a new currency or supporting another currency to replace the United States dollar or face 100% tariffs. Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, said last week he would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods. He had threatened tariffs in excess of 60% while on the campaign trail. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1865 per dollar, 519 pips firmer than a Reuters' estimate. The spot yuan opened at 7.2450 per dollar and was last trading 170 pips lower than the previous late session close at 7.265 as of 0327 GMT and 1.09% weaker than the midpoint. The offshore yuan traded at 7.2756 yuan per dollar, down about 0.35% in Asian trade. China's 10-year treasury yield fell below the psychologically key 2% on Monday to its lowest in 22 years. Citi analysts said in a note that downside risk for the USD/CNH was limited given the lack of a near-term catalyst. They said the next window for a major fiscal policy headline was during mid-December's Central Economic Work Conference and that any fiscal stimulus was likely to be conservative. The dollar's six-currency index was 0.245% higher at 106.3. LEVELS AT 0327 GMT INSTRUMENT CURRENT UP/DOWN VS. CHANGE HIGH LOW PREVIOUS YR-TO- CLOSE % DATE Spot yuan 7.265 -0.31 -2.26 7.245 7.267

China's yuan slides to 4-month low on tariff threats and mixed PMI data
China's yuan slides to 4-month low on tariff threats and mixed PMI data

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On