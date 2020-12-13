e-paper
Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

The Chang’e 5 lunar probe left the moon’s orbit on Sunday morning by activating four engines for about 22 minutes, the China National Space Administration said in a social media post.

world Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 12:03 IST
Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
Beijing
A Chinese space capsule bringing back the first moon rocks in more than four decades has begun its return to Earth.
The mission landed on the moon earlier this month and collected about 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of samples.

The return capsule is expected to land in northern China in the Inner Mongolia region after a three-day journey. The material would be the first brought back since the Soviet Union’s Luna 24 probe in 1976.

