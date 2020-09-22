e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Chinese court sends Xi critic and former tycoon to 18 years in jail

Chinese court sends Xi critic and former tycoon to 18 years in jail

Ren Zhiqiang, the former chairperson of Huayuan Properties, a real estate development company, was detained in March after writing an essay criticising China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

world Updated: Sep 22, 2020 20:22 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
Sutirtho Patranobis
Hindustan Times, Beijing
Ren Zhiqiang, the former chairman of state-owned property developer Huayuan Group, speaking at the China Public Welfare Forum in Beijing in 2013.
Ren Zhiqiang, the former chairman of state-owned property developer Huayuan Group, speaking at the China Public Welfare Forum in Beijing in 2013. (AFP file)
         

A court in China on Tuesday sentenced a former real estate tycoon and vocal critic of President Xi Jinping to 18 years in prison for corruption.

“Former property mogul Ren Zhiqiang was sentenced to 18 years and fined 4.2 million yuan ($620,000) for corruption, bribery, embezzlement of public funds, and abuse of power as state-owned company personnel,” state media quoted a Beijing court as ruling on Tuesday.

Ren, 69, reportedly confessed “voluntarily” to all charges and will not appeal against the decision.

The former chairperson of Huayuan Properties, a real estate development company, was detained in March after writing an essay criticising China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ren did not name Xi in the essay but it was widely believed the critique was about the powerful Chinese leader; Ren even used the word “clown” in his essay.

In July, Ren was expelled from the Communist Party of China for “seriously” violating the “party’s political, organisational, integrity, work and life disciplines”.

Ren had a massive following on China’s social media and was known as “cannon” for his outspoken and controversial views.

In early 2016, Ren was banned from Chinese social media after he criticised a much-publicised Xi speech on how the media should serve the CPC.

According to Chinese state media, Ren also suggested controversial ideas like the “…poor young migrant workers who cannot afford apartments in cities should return to the countryside.”

According to report and translation of his March essay, Ren is said to have written: He did not directly refer to Mr Xi in his essay, but according to a report in the China Digital Times, said: “I too am curiously and conscientiously studying [Xi’s teleconferenced February 23] speech, but what I saw in it was the complete opposite of the ‘importance’ reported by all types of media and online.”

“I saw not an emperor standing there exhibiting his “new clothes,” but a clown who stripped naked and insisted on continuing being emperor.”

“I was unable to cheer for the February 23 speech, because in it I saw a bigger crisis, one that ferments even faster in [the context of] that speech and the cheers it won. When shameless and ignorant people attempt to resign themselves to the stupidity of the great leader, society becomes a mob that is hard to develop and sustain.”

tags
top news
Facebook India head moves SC against Delhi panel’s notice, hearing tomorrow
Facebook India head moves SC against Delhi panel’s notice, hearing tomorrow
UN must hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump
UN must hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump
Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
RR vs CSK Live: Smith tries to push RR over 200 as CSK crawl back
RR vs CSK Live: Smith tries to push RR over 200 as CSK crawl back
India’s projects in Africa ‘empower rather than extract’: Jaishankar
India’s projects in Africa ‘empower rather than extract’: Jaishankar
‘New Parliament building to cost around Rs 970 crore’: Centre in Lok Sabha
‘New Parliament building to cost around Rs 970 crore’: Centre in Lok Sabha
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In