Chinese jets are ‘flying threatening close’ to our N Korea flights on UN mission: Canada
TORONTO: A Canadian military aircraft on a United Nations mission was repeatedly buzzed by Chinese fighters recently, and has resulted in diplomatic protests from Ottawa to Beijing.
First reported by the outlet Global News, these incidents were confirmed by the Canadian Armed Forces on Wednesday evening. In a statement, the CAF said that “on several occasions during this most recent iteration of Operation Neon, interactions occurred between our Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft and aircraft of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF)”.
Operation Neon is Canada’s contribution to a coordinated multinational effort to support the implementation of UN Security Council sanctions imposed against North Korea.
Global News reported there were nearly 60 such incidents of buzzing, where an aircraft flies threatening close to another, since Christmas.
In its statement, the CAF said the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) fighters “did not adhere to international air safety norms” and the “interactions” and were “unprofessional and/or put the safety” of the Royal Canadian Air Force personnel “at risk”.
In some instances, “aircrew felt sufficiently at risk that they had to quickly modify their own flight path in order to increase separation and avoid a potential collision with the intercepting aircraft”, the statement added.
The CAF release pointed to the buzzing episodes proving the latest flashpoint in relations between Canada and China. It said, “Such interactions, which occur in international airspace during UN-sanctioned missions, are of concern and of increasing frequency. These occurrences have also been addressed through diplomatic channels.” Global News described the diplomatic exchange as “reprimands” to which China “is not believed to have responded.”
Relations between Canada and China have deteriorated in recent times, since senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver in 2018 on charges of allegedly defrauding a financial institution to bypass sanctions upon the Iranian regime. Days later, two Canadians, including a former diplomat, were arrested by China. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau described that as “hostage diplomacy”.
After more than 1,000 days in captivity and being charged with spying, they were released in September last year in what was seen as an exchange of prisoners as Meng returned to China after agreeing to a plea deal with American prosecutors. The Canadian Government announced last month it was banning two Chinese majors, Huawei and ZTE, from its advanced telecommunications network including 5G or fifth generation infrastructure.
CAF has deployed a CP-140 Aurora Maritime Patrol Aircraft along with support personnel to Kadena, Japan as part of Operation Neon.
-
Four killed, 14 injured as quakes hit southwest China
A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said. It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV. Footage obtained by the broadcaster showed dozens of schoolchildren screaming and ducking under desks as their building started to shake, before dashing out of the classroom with arms over their heads.
-
One killed, six injured after twin quakes hit China's Sichuan province
Citing the China Earthquake Networks Center, state news agency Xinhua reported that the epicentre was at a depth of 17 kilometres. The US Geological Survey said that the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and was more shallow, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).
-
Israel laser shield - to protect from missiles - costs just $2 per interception
"This is a game-changer, not just because we are striking at the enemy military, but also because we are bankrupting it," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during a visit to Iron Beam system's state-owned manufacturer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. He has predicted the system to enter service by early 2023.
-
French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff killed in Ukraine: President Macron
A French journalist, identified as Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, has been killed while working in Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday on Twitter, the latest of several reporters killed or wounded during Russia's invasion of the country.
-
Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies retrieved from site, says civil aviation authority
The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said 21 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Tara Air flight which crashed in Mustang district on Sunday, ANI reported. It lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes. According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago, AFP reported.
