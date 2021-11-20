Home / World News / Chinese live streamer banned from all-you-can-eat restaurant for eating too much
The live streamer known as Mr Kang claimed that the restaurant is "discriminatory” against people who can eat huge quantities. However, the owner said that Mr Kang causes him to lose “a few hundred yuan” each time he visits the place to eat.
The Chinese government has lately been clamping down on eating influencers, with President Xi Jinping emphasising on fighting against “food waste” as its crisis remains an increasing concern for the world’s most populous country.(Shutterstock)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Have you ever been punished for eating too much? A Chinese food live streamer claimed that he has been banned from a restaurant for doing just that.

Known as Mr Kang, the man told Hunan TV that he was blacklisted from Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet in China’s Changsha city after a string of binges, according to a BBC report.

So, what did he eat?

Mr Kang reportedly ate 1.5kg of pork trotters when he visited the restaurant the first time, and 3.5kg to 4kg of prawns during another visit.

The live streamer claimed that the restaurant is “discriminatory” against people who can eat huge quantities. “I can eat a lot – is that a fault?” Mr Kang told Hunan TV, pointing out that he didn’t waste any food item.

The restaurant owner, however, said that Mr Kang causes him to lose “a few hundred yuan” each time he goes to the venue. He further stated that the live-streamer can drink 20 or 30 bottles of soy milk and consumes an entire plate of pork trotters. “And for prawns, usually people use tongs to pick them up, he (the live streamer) uses a tray to take them all,” he added.

The owner said that going ahead, he is banning all live-streamers from his restaurant.

Meanwhile, the news of Mr Kang getting blacklisted from the Handadi Buffet has garnered over 250 million views on Weibo – one of China’s biggest micro-blogging sites. There, however, have been mixed reactions to the story with some viewers saying that the restaurant should not be an all-you-can-eat place if the owner cannot afford it, while others feeling bad for Mr Kang.

Mr Kang is one of multiple eating influencers in Asia – a trend that has gained massive popularity over the last decade.

The Chinese government has lately been clamping down on eating influencers, with President Xi Jinping emphasising on fighting against “food waste” as its crisis remains an increasing concern for the world’s most populous country.

According to a BBC report, following President Jinping’s message on food waste, social-media companies commenced taking action against eating influencers. Now, people searching for keywords such as ‘eating livestream’ or ‘eating slow’ are being shown warning notices.

china live stream event food consumption + 1 more
