Chinese man posted pictures of Iranian women without their consent, arrested

Police and intelligence forces detained the man at a road toll booth in the city, prosecutor Ruhollah Dehqani told the ILNA news agency.
Reuters | , Dubai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 12:34 PM IST

Iranian authorities have arrested a Chinese man for allegedly posting pictures of women he met in Iran on social media without their consent, a prosecutor in the central city of Kashan told semi-official local news agencies on Tuesday.

Police and intelligence forces detained the man at a road toll booth in the city, prosecutor Ruhollah Dehqani told the ILNA news agency. The man had allegedly boasted on social media that it was easy to meet Iranian women, but he was seen apologising, saying he had deleted all images, in subsequent posts.

Iran's Islamic laws ban contacts between unrelated men and women and authorities have frequently cracked down on people posting images on social media deemed immoral.


