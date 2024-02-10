Chinese New Year 2024: Google Doodle marks festivities with ‘mythical beast’ artwork

Google Doodle marked the Lunar New Year, or Chinese New Year, on Saturday, February 10. The day starts with the first new moon of the Lunar calendar. After 15 days, it wraps with the first full moon of the year appearing. Malaysian ethnic Chinese pray on the first day of Lunar New Year's holidays at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)(AP)

2024 is the Year of the Dragon, as the Google Doodle artwork shows. According to Google Doodle’s website, it represents “strength, health, and good luck.”

“Lunar New Year traditions originated thousands of years ago with a legend about a mythical beast that appeared each year to torment people. Families covered their doors in red paper, left lanterns on overnight, and set off fireworks to ward off the beast,” the website says.

“Today, many red lanterns can be seen hanging in neighborhoods. It’s also popular to gift money in red envelopes to the youngest and oldest people within communities and families,” it adds.

Most of Asia holds a sumptuous feast on Chinese New Year, a day when red lanterns, firecrackers and decorations light up not just China, but places across the globe. Closets fill up with new clothes, families hold gatherings and loved ones come closer. For many, the most special part of the day is enjoying a meal with their close ones. The meals generally differ according to families’ different customs.

The dragon holds an important place as an auspicious creature in Chinese culture. The beast symbolises power, nobility, honour, luck, and success. It is the belief of Chinese people that the starting of a new year affects one’s luck in the coming days.

The dragon is the fifth animal sign in the Chinese zodiac cycle. Your Chinese zodiac sign is dragon if you were born in 2024, 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952.

Chinese element theory says each zodiac sign is associated with one of five elements – Gold (Metal), Wood, Water, Fire, or Earth. Therefore, there are five types of dragons – Wood Dragon, Fire Dragon, Earth Dragon, Gold Dragon and Water Dragon. Each has its own characteristics.