News / World News / Chinese trade deal did not meet expectations, says Italian Foreign Minister

Chinese trade deal did not meet expectations, says Italian Foreign Minister

AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Sep 02, 2023 07:35 PM IST

The deal is due to be renewed automatically in March 2024 unless Italy withdraws this year.

A controversial investment deal with China has failed to meet Italian expectations, Rome's top diplomat said on Saturday ahead of a visit to Beijing, as speculation mounts that Italy will withdraw.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani(REUTERS)
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani(REUTERS)

In 2019, the highly indebted economy became the only nation from the G7 club of industrialised countries to take part in China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious programme, consisting of massive investments in infrastructure like ports, railways and airports, aims to improve trade ties between Asia, Africa and Europe.

Critics say the plan is a Trojan horse to increase Beijing's influence.

READ | ‘Good ties with China possible even without…’: Italy PM on exiting Belt and Road Initiative

The deal is due to be renewed automatically in March 2024 unless Italy withdraws this year.

"We want to continue to work closely with China, but we must also analyse exports: the Belt and Road Initiative has not produced the results we were hoping for," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told an economic forum.

READ | Italy minister's 'wicked' decision remark on China's BRI: ‘Most ridiculous…'

He said Italian exports to China in 2022 were worth 16.5 billion euros ($17.8 billion), whereas the figures for France and Germany were much higher at 23 billion and 107 billion euros respectively.

Tajani will meet Chinese authorities during his trip to Beijing from Sunday to Tuesday and prepare a planned visit by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that some experts believe will confirm Italy's exit from the deal.

The withdrawal "has likely already been agreed in principle with Chinese authorities", Lorenzo Codogno, a former chief economist at the Italian treasury, said in a note.

Meloni "will make the official announcement during her state visit to Beijing, expected by mid-October, as a sign of respect for China's leadership", but the Italian parliament will have the final say, he added.

Meloni's predecessor Mario Draghi froze the agreement and blocked large-scale Chinese investment in sectors deemed of strategic importance.

Get Latest World News, India vs Pakistan Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out